PM Modi Embarks on 2-Day Visit to UAE; Looks to Enhance Ties with Emirates, Qatar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi flew to UAE and Qatar on Tuesday morning for a two-day official visit is all set to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple 'BAPs mandir'. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter and posted, 'I am eager to meet my brother, HH@MohamedBinZayed'

Given the extensive level of collaboration between the two countries, this will be his eighth visit to the UAE and holds significant importance in strengthening ties between the two nations. This is Modi's second visit to Qatar since 2014.

This visit comes after the Emir of Qatar's announcement on Sunday to free eight former Indian Navy sailors who were jailed for suspected espionage and had received hefty prison sentences. Hailing the step, India’s foreign ministry said in the morning, “The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar.”

Besides meeting the top leaders of India's closest strategic partners in West Asia, the PM will also address a huge crowd consisting of the Indian diaspora ahead of the "Ahlan Modi" event which is to be held in Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and the President of the United Arab Emirates will discuss expanding economic relations in a number of areas during their bilateral meeting. These include energy security, energy trade, ports, railways, and maritime logistics, as well as digital infrastructure, capital flows, and fintech connectivity.

“Over the last nine years, our cooperation with [the] UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connect is stronger than ever,” the PM's statement ahead of the visit mentioned.

He also said that India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. The statement further added, "In recent years, our multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres including high level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening of our energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education. The presence of over 800,000 strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to our strong people-to-people ties."