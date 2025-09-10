ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Likely To Visit Assam On Sept 13-14; Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stones Of Projects Worth Rs 18,000 Crore

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on September 13 and 14, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will also attend the programme of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati on September 13. A commemorative coin is also set to be launched honouring the personality.

"At 5:15 PM, he will attend the programme of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. This programme will be 1 hour 15 minutes long, and the main highlight of the programme is that more than 1200 artists will together sing 14 songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika for 18 minutes. In that programme, we will inaugurate a biography of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, which will be translated into all the languages of India.

We will send this biography to 20 lakh families of Assam. The Reserve Bank of India has prepared a coin with the picture of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and the Prime Minister will launch it," the Assam Chief Minister said. The Prime Minister will stay overnight at 1 No State Guest House in Guwahati.