PM Modi Leaves For Himachal And Punjab To Assess Flood Situation, Review Relief Measures

New Delhi: Soon after casting his vote for the Vice Presidential election in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess the flood situation and review relief and rehabilitation measures in both the states.

PM Modi will visit flood-affected areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to review the ongoing disaster response and rehabilitation efforts after floods and landslides wreaked havoc across northern India.

PM Modi affirmed that the government stands with those affected in the natural disaster(s). Taking to social media, the PM said, "Leaving for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides. The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour."