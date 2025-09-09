PM Modi Leaves For Himachal And Punjab To Assess Flood Situation, Review Relief Measures
The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour, said the Prime Minister.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST
New Delhi: Soon after casting his vote for the Vice Presidential election in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess the flood situation and review relief and rehabilitation measures in both the states.
PM Modi will visit flood-affected areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to review the ongoing disaster response and rehabilitation efforts after floods and landslides wreaked havoc across northern India.
PM Modi affirmed that the government stands with those affected in the natural disaster(s). Taking to social media, the PM said, "Leaving for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides. The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour."
Leaving for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides. The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2025
As per official sources, at around 1:30 PM, PM Modi will first arrive in Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, where he is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the most severely hit areas, if weather permits.
Later, he will chair a high-level review meeting in Dharamshala, where he will be briefed by senior officials from the state administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other rescue and relief agencies including local Aapda Mitra volunteers. He will also interact directly with victims of the disaster to understand their concerns.
Following his engagements in Himachal, the Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Gurdaspur, Punjab by around 4:15 PM, after conducting an aerial survey of flood-hit regions in the state.
In Gurdaspur, PM Modi will hold a ground-level review meeting with top administrative and disaster management officials and also interact with residents affected by the devastating floods.