PM Modi Leads Nation In Congratulating Indian Cricket Team For Winning T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in congratulating the Indian cricket team, which won the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa in a pulsating final in Barbados on June 29.

PM Modi in a post on X said, "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC." Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also took to X and wrote, "We Are The CHAMPIONS. Congratulations to team India on winning T20 World Cup. It was a splendid team effort. With every beat of our hearts, 1.4 billion Indians celebrate this great victory! The nation beams with pride."

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name, also congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led team. Tendulkar wrote on X, "Chak De India!!!!"

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lauded the team for their effort. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lauded the team for their effort. He wrote on X - You did it boys 🇮🇳 ! Hardikpandya7 your a hero ! Jaspritbumrah93 what an over to bring India back in the game ! Extremely ecstatic for ImRo45 great captaincy under pressure ! imVkohli Rahul Dravid and the whole team indiavssa. ICCT20WorldCup2024 well played akshar2026, IamShivamDube koi reh to nahi gaya ! Oh surya_14kumar what a catch under pressure