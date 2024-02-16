PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Haryana's Rewari

Rewari (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. He also dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to urban transport, health, rail and tourism sector worth over Rs 9,770 crore.

To be built at a cost of about Rs 1,650 crore, the AIIMS-Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land in Majra Bhalkhi village. The AIIMS-Rewari will have a hospital complex with 720 beds, a medical college with 100 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, an AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for the faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for undergraduate and post-graduate students, a night shelter and a guesthouse etc.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "...The country wished that a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, today the whole country is seeing Ramlala sitting in the grand Ram temple. The Congress people, who used to think Lord Ram was imaginary, who never wanted Ram temple to be built, have also started chanting Jai Siya Ram..."

Established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the AIIMS-Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary-care health services to the people of Haryana. Apart from AIIMS-Rewari, Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore.

The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge in the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City. The project is an important step towards realising the prime minister's vision to provide citizens with world class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems. Modi also inaugurated a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra. This experiential museum has been built at a cost of around 240 crore.

The museum spans over 17 acres, encompassing over 100,000 square feet of indoor space. It will vividly bring the epic narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita to life. The museum also leverages cutting-edge technology, including Augmented Reality (AR), 3D laser, and projection mapping to enrich the experience of visitors. Jyotisar, Kurukshetra is the sacred site where Lord Krishna imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.