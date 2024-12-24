ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Ken-Betwa River Link Project On Dec 25

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday lay the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa river linking project, the first such initiative under the national river interlinking policy, at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh.

Nearly 44 lakh people in 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh and 21 lakh in Uttar Pradesh will get drinking water under the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 44,605 crore, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

Nearly 7.18 lakh farmer families of 2,000 villages will be benefitted from the project, which will also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar energy, he said.

"Prime Minister Modi is coming to Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district on December 25 to lay the foundation of this project which will change the image and destiny of Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project is a unique example of cooperation and coordination between the central government, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, he said. Prime Minister Modi has taken the initiative to realise the dream of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee of the river linking campaign, Yadav added.

Through this project, farmers will get ample water for irrigation and it will also provide sufficient water for drinking and industrial uses.

Along with the economic and social development of the area, tourism will also be promoted and new employment opportunities will be created. The situation of groundwater in the drought-hit Bundelkhand region will also improve, the CM said.