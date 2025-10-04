ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Launches Rs 62000 Crore Worth Schemes For Youth With Special Focus On Bihar

New Delhi: Giving a major push to education, skilling and entrepreneurship across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled various youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62,000 crore, in what is seen as a landmark initiative for youth development.

The programme held in Vigyan Bhawan featured the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, the fourth edition of the National Skill Convocation, organised in accordance with the Prime Minister's vision, where 46 All India Toppers from Industrial Training Institutes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship were felicitated.

Prime Minister launched PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs), a centrally sponsored scheme with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore. The scheme envisages the upgradation of 1000 Government ITIs across the country in a hub-and-spoke model comprising 200 hub ITIs and 800 spoke ITIs.

Each hub will be connected to four spokes on average, creating clusters equipped with advanced infrastructure, modern trades, digital learning systems and incubation facilities. Anchor Industry Partners will manage these clusters, ensuring outcome-based skilling aligned with market demand. Hubs will also house innovation centres, training-of-trainers facilities, production units and placement services, while spokes will focus on expanding access. Collectively, PM-SETU is likely to redefine India's ITI ecosystem, making it government-owned but industry-managed, with global co-financing support from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank. In the first phase of the scheme implementation there will be special focus on ITIs in Patna and Darbhanga.

Prime Minister also inaugurated 1200 Vocational Skill Labs established in 400 Navodaya Vidyalayas and 200 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across 34 States and Union Territories. These labs will equip students, including those in remote and tribal areas, with hands-on training in 12 high-demand sectors such as IT, automotive, agriculture, electronics, logistics and tourism. Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and CBSE curriculum, the project also involves the training of 1,200 vocational teachers to deliver industry-relevant learning and create an early foundation for employability.