ETV Bharat / bharat

'A PM Once Said Rs 1 Sent From Delhi Reduces To 15 Paise But Now This Doesn't Happen': Modi

The PM launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojana via video conferencing and transferred Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women in Bihar.

"We have ensured that every rupee that is sent by the Centre reaches the poor through Direct Benefit Transfer. Earlier, one 'powerful' PM had said when Re 1 is sent from Delhi then only 15 paise reaches the states. But now, that does not happen and no money gets siphoned off midway. The entire Rs 10,000 sent today has been deposited into your bank accounts directly," PM Modi said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress by quoting former PM Rajiv Gandhi's remark in 1985 that for every rupee sent by the Centre, the states get only 15 paise. He said now, every rupee sent from Delhi reaches the beneficiaries.

He said, "On these auspicious days of Navratri I am glad to join the women of Bihar in their happiness. The smiles of the women and their blessings are a source of strength for us. I express my gratitude to them."

PM Modi further said, "A brother feels happy when his sister is healthy, happy, and her family is financially strong, and for this, the brother does whatever is needed. Today, your two brothers, Narendra and Nitish ji, are working together tirelessly for your service, prosperity and your self-respect. Today's work is also an example of this. When I was told about this scheme, I was very happy to see its vision. One woman from every family will definitely get the benefit of this scheme."

Elaborating on the scheme, he said if a woman utilises this Rs 10,000 aid well then she can get assistance of upt Rs 2 lakh. This is a huge help and in the corporate world, it is called seed money.

Slamming the erstwhile RJD-run Bihar government, PM Modi alleged the state bore the brunt of lawlessness and corruption at that time with major roads ruined. Pregnant women couldn't reach hospitals on time and they could not receive treatment, he alleged.

"Our government has worked day and night to help you overcome these difficult circumstances...Today, our daughters are flying fighter planes," he added.