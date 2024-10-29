AIIMS Rishikesh Is The First Institute To Launch Heli Ambulance Service, PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates

Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29 launched the Heli Ambulance Service at AIIMS Rishikesh under the Sanjeevani Yojana. All 13 districts of Uttarakhand will get the benefit of this service. Heli ambulance service will prove to be a boon, especially for the 11 hilly districts of Uttarakhand. This Heli ambulance will provide immediate medical facilities during disasters and accidents in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually joined the programme and launched the Heli Ambulance Service. With this, AIIMS Rishikesh got the honour of being the first medical institution to start the Heli Ambulance Service in the country. When PM Modi virtually launched the Heli Ambulance Service, a large number of MPs and MLAs, including CM Dhami, also joined the programme.
The Heli Ambulance Service under Sanjeevani Yojana will be free of charge. Following a successful trial, it was officially launched on October 29, 2024, marking a significant milestone in Uttarakhand’s medical history.
Sanjeevani Yojana is a collaborative initiative jointly operated by the Central and State Governments, with both sharing the expenses equally. A key feature of the scheme is the requirement to assist at least 30 needy individuals every month through the Heli ambulance service. In light of its success, there are plans to potentially integrate this health service with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the near future.
Read more: MP CM Yadav Launches Air Ambulance Service