PM Modi to Launch National Learning Week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Karmayogi Saptah'-- National Learning Week-- on Saturday, with the exercise seeking to impart fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for civil servants, his office said.

It noted that the 'Mission Karmayogi' was launched in September 2020, and it has made substantial progress since then. It envisions a future-ready civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a global perspective, it added.

The National Learning Week (NLW) will be the largest event of its kind providing fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for civil servants.

This initiative will stimulate a renewed commitment to learning and development. The NLW aims to create a "One Government" message, align everyone with national goals and promote lifelong learning, the statement said.