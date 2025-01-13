ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Launch 'Mission Mausam' To Mark IMD's 150th Foundation Day

The 'Mission Mausam' aims to develop cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, implementing high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites, and high-performance computers.

By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch "Mission Mausam", which aims to make the country a "weather-ready" and "climate-smart" nation, here on Tuesday as part of the events marking the 150th foundation day of the India Meteorological Department.

He will also release the IMD Vision-2047 document for weather resilience and climate change adaptation. It includes plans for weather forecasting, weather management and climate change mitigation, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The "Mission Mausam" aims to achieve its target by developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, implementing high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites, and high-performance computers.

It will also focus on improving the understanding of weather and climate processes, and provide air quality data that will help strategize weather management and intervention in the long run, it added.

To celebrate the IMD's 150th foundation day, a series of events, activities and workshops have been organised to showcase its achievements, and its role in making India climate-resilient and demonstrate the role played by the government institutions in providing various weather and climate services.

