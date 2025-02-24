Telangana Teacher Lauded By PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat' For Using AI To Preserve Tribal Languages

Adilabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of a dedicated Telangana teacher for his innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) to preserve and promote tribal languages.
During the 119th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted the growing role of AI in India and commended Thodasam Kailash for his innovative usage and advancing education through technology.
Kailash teaches at the Government Primary Upper School in Gourapur of Adilabad district and has been using AI to digitally render songs in Gond and Kolam languages. He has also translated the Mahabharata into Gondi and ensured that students can access news broadcasts and poems in their native tongues.
By leveraging AI and social media, the Telangana teacher has successfully engaged tribal communities with culturally relevant content, fostering pride in their linguistic heritage.
Reacting to the recognition, Kailash, a resident of Waghapur village in Mavala Mandal, extended his pleasure and gratitude, saying he felt deeply honoured by the Prime Minister's acknowledgement.
Meanwhile, ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, PM Modi on his radio show asked the people to celebrate and respect the indomitable spirit of women, saying that he would hand over his various social media accounts to women achievers from different walks of life to mark the day.
"Let us celebrate and respect the indomitable spirit of women," he said, lauding the increasing participation of women in different sectors.
Read More
PM To Release 19th Instalment Of PM-KISAN Scheme In Bhagalpur On Monday
Mahindra, Omar, Mohanlal Among 10 Nominated By PM Modi For Campaign Against Obesity