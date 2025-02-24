ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Teacher Lauded By PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat' For Using AI To Preserve Tribal Languages

Adilabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of a dedicated Telangana teacher for his innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) to preserve and promote tribal languages.

During the 119th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted the growing role of AI in India and commended Thodasam Kailash for his innovative usage and advancing education through technology.

Kailash teaches at the Government Primary Upper School in Gourapur of Adilabad district and has been using AI to digitally render songs in Gond and Kolam languages. He has also translated the Mahabharata into Gondi and ensured that students can access news broadcasts and poems in their native tongues.

By leveraging AI and social media, the Telangana teacher has successfully engaged tribal communities with culturally relevant content, fostering pride in their linguistic heritage.