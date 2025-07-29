ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Lauds Speeches Of Rajnath, Jaishankar In Lok Sabha On Success Of Operation Sindoor

PM Modi praised the speeches delivered by Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh in Parliament on the success of Operation Sindoor and India's fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 7:49 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the speeches of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha for articulating the success of Operation Sindoor and India's global outreach, respectively.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "An excellent speech by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Ji, giving an insightful perspective on the success of India's security apparatus and the courage of our armed forces in Operation Sindoor."

Praising EAM Jaishankar's speech, he said, "The speech by EAM Dr. Jaishankar Ji was outstanding. He highlighted how the world has heard India's perspective on fighting the menace of terrorism through Operation Sindoor."

The Parliament session on Monday focused on Operation Sindoor as requested by the Opposition, during which both the leaders delivered their speeches in the Lok Sabha.

Initiating the debate on Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said India can go to any extent to uproot terrorism. He said that Operation Sindoor, launched to target terror sites in Pakistan, is on pause as the armed forces achieved the desired objectives, but could resume in case of any misadventure by Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said the result of India's diplomatic efforts post-Pahalgam attack was that only three out of 190 nations which are part of the UN opposed Operation Sindoor. There was overwhelming support that the country which has been attacked has the right to defend itself, the EAM said.

He further rejected opposition criticism of the government following US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediation in ending hostilities between India and Pakistan. The Minister said there was no call between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17

