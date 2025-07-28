PM Modi Lauds Keonjhar Woman For Spreading Forest Fire Awareness Through Kirtans

Keonjhar: In the 124th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showered plaudits on Pramila Pradhan of Murgapahadi village of Badjamupshi panchayat under Ghatgaon block of Odisha's Keonjhar for creating awareness about the ill-effects of forest fires through kirtans — a form of devotional song. The applause was much unexpected in her simple and ordinary life.

"The most beautiful aspect of India's diversity can be found in our folk songs and traditions, of which bhajans and kirtans are an inextricable part. Have you ever heard that people can be made aware of forest fires through kirtans? It's difficult to believe, but amazing work is happening in Keonjhar district of Odisha. Here, there is a group named Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali," Modi said.

Members of Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali during a procession. (ETV Bharat)

"Along with devotion, this group is also chanting the mantra of environmental protection to create awareness about forest fires. Pramila Pradhan ji is the inspiration behind the group, who has added new lyrics and new messages to traditional songs to protect the forest and the environment. Her troupe roamed from village to village to make people understand through songs how much damage forest fires cause. This unique example reminds us that our folk traditions are not a thing of the past, and can still have the power to give direction to society," he added.

It all started four years ago, when Pramila and her associates formed Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali — a group of devotional singers spreading the message of conservation through traditional songs. This year, the group took steps towards preventing forest fires, with Pramila at the forefront.

Every summer, the jungles of Atei catch fire, causing extensive damage to the people of villages in the vicinity. To create awareness about this, Pramila went from village to village singing Sankirtans. Her efforts didn't go in vain, as the number of forest fire instances has come down from 288 in 2023 to just 26 in the first four months of this year.

The staggering decline has brought her to the limelight, with her name starting to be discussed everywhere. The Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali was called to Bhubaneswar for a programme, which was covered by the media.

Before setting up the group, Pramila was a housewife. (ETV Bharat)

Seeing reports, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) sought a report from the Keonjhar divisional forest officer (DFO) regarding Pramila's awareness programme. Modi said in the programme that Pramila's efforts will set an example for others.

Born in the tribal Mayurbhanj district, Pramila was married to a farmer in Badjampashi village. She honed her hidden talent alongside the household chores and formed the Sankirtan Mandali with some women from her village. Initially starting with the performance of devotional songs in villages, the group gradually became involved with the forest department four years ago. The group members composed songs incorporating important questions on environmental damage from forest fires, like how burning the forest affects humans, how honey, saplings, etc., get destroyed in forest fires, and how people who depend on forests suffer from this loss.

"I formed the Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali out of happiness, but didn't think it would become so popular," Pramila said.