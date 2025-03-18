ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi joins Trump's networking platform Truth Social

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Truth Social, a social media platform owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, on Monday, signalling his close bond with US President Donald Trump.

Modi's debut on Truth Social came on a day when Trump shared the YouTube link of the prime minister's podcast with Lex Fridman on his social media handle. "Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come," the prime minister wrote in his first post on the platform.

Modi also posted his photograph with Trump at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in 2019, which he had referred to in the over three-hour interaction with Fridman. In another post in response to Trump, the prime minister thanked the US President for sharing his interaction with Fridman.