PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Jharkhand Today; To Unveil Developmental Projects Worth Rs 83000 Crore

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday visit Jharkhand where he will unveil developmental projects worth Rs 83000 crore during his second visit to the poll-bound state in a fortnight.

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP has made all the arrangements to make the PM's visit a success.

The Itinerary

According to the itinerary of the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land at JP helipad at 1:55 pm on Wednesday and will head straight to the Vinoba Bhave University at 2 pm where he will launch the 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan' having an outlay of over Rs 79,150 crore.

Later, the PM will leave towards Gandhi Maidan Matwari at 2:45 and participate in the 'Parivartan Rally' to sound the poll bugle for the Jharkhand assembly polls scheduled later this year.

At 5:05 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Ranchi from the helipad in his helicopter and will fly to Delhi at 5:45 pm from Birsa Munda Airport by a special plane.

Schemes And Projected Slated For Foundation/Inauguration

The scheme, 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan', which is being implemented by 17 central ministries and departments, is essentially aimed at bridging the critical infrastructure gaps in health, education and livelihood. Union Minister Jual Oraon, who reached Hazaribagh, said that the scheme will cover 549 out of 750 districts in 2911 blocks and 63843 villages.

Besides the centrally sponsored scheme, the PM will also inaugurate 40 Eklavya schools and lay the foundation stone of 25 Eklavya schools during his today's visit.

Under the PM-Janman, projects costing more than Rs 1360 crore will also be inaugurated and the foundation stone will be laid by PM Modi. These include more than 1380 km of roads, 120 Anganwadis, 250 multipurpose centers and 10 school hostels. Besides, electrification of more than 75,800 houses of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in 3,000 villages, operation of 275 mobile medical units and operation of 500 Anganwadi centers is also part of the PM's program.

Jharkhand BJP leaders busy in making arrangements for PM Modi's visit (ETV Bharat)

No Entry Zone In View Of High Profile Visit

In view of the PM's visit to the state, the district administration Ranchi and SPG officials have created a no entry zone from Vinoba Bhave University to Gandhi Maidan. Besides, the authorities have put barricades on both sides of the road for the security of the PM.