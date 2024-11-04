ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Address Two Rallies In Jharkhand On Monday

PM Modi will address two rallies in Jharkhand on Monday, in Garhwa and Chaibasa, ahead of upcoming assembly elections on November 13 and 20.

PM Modi will address two rallies in Jharkhand on Monday, in Garhwa and Chaibasa, ahead of upcoming assembly elections on November 13 and 20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Monday. He will address the rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa.

"Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at Gaya airport in Bihar around 11 am and fly to Garhwa via helicopter to address a rally there," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

After the Garhwa rally, the PM will head to Ranchi and travel to Chaibasa, where he is scheduled to address another rally around 2:30 pm, he said.

Last week, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also the BJP's election-in-charge of Jharkhand, said all arrangements have been made for the PM's visit.

Polling for the Jharkhand assembly elections will be held on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed three political rallies here on Sunday and released the BJP's election manifesto.

