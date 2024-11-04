ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Address Two Rallies In Jharkhand On Monday

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Monday. He will address the rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa.

"Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at Gaya airport in Bihar around 11 am and fly to Garhwa via helicopter to address a rally there," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

After the Garhwa rally, the PM will head to Ranchi and travel to Chaibasa, where he is scheduled to address another rally around 2:30 pm, he said.