PM Modi Invites Global Businesses To Participate In India's Growth Story
Addressing Global Fintech Fest 2025 here, Modi emphasised that technology is not just a matter of convenience, but a means of equality.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 6:54 PM IST
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global businesses to participate in the growth story of India, which is the fastest growing large economy of the world. Addressing Global Fintech Fest 2025 here, Modi emphasised that technology is not just a matter of convenience, but a means of equality.
"This inclusive approach has transformed our banking system. Earlier, it was a privilege, but digital technology has turned it into a tool of empowerment. Today, digital payment is a part of everyday life. The credit for this goes to the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile)," he said.
India's digital ecosystem is setting global standards for innovation and inclusion. Addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai. https://t.co/65bZqzTH7a— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025
India's fintech prowess is getting global recognition, he said, adding, India is not only sharing technology with other countries but also helping them develop it.
"I invite all (countries) including the UK to forge partnership with India. All global investors are welcome to participate in India's growth story.
Glad to have taken part in the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai with PM Keir Starmer. Platforms like this highlight our nation’s resolve to strengthen this sector and build new momentum for global welfare.@Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/3SjilFkWtw— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025
"We have to create such a fintech world where technology, people and planet can all prosper. The goal of innovation should not be just growth but also goodness, and finance not just means numbers but human progress," he said.
Highlighting that India is the mother of democracy, Modi said, "when we talk about democracy, it is not limited to elections and policy-making. India has made the democratic spirit a strong pillar of governance. Its best example is technology." Speaking at the occasion, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the India-UK FTA will boost GDP of both countries.
