PM Modi Invites Global Businesses To Participate In India's Growth Story

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global businesses to participate in the growth story of India, which is the fastest growing large economy of the world. Addressing Global Fintech Fest 2025 here, Modi emphasised that technology is not just a matter of convenience, but a means of equality.

"This inclusive approach has transformed our banking system. Earlier, it was a privilege, but digital technology has turned it into a tool of empowerment. Today, digital payment is a part of everyday life. The credit for this goes to the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile)," he said.

India's fintech prowess is getting global recognition, he said, adding, India is not only sharing technology with other countries but also helping them develop it.