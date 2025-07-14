PM Modi’s Intervention Sought By Family Of Jaipur Hostage In Mali

Jaipur: The family of Jaipur resident Prakash Chand Joshi who was taken hostage in a terror attack in Mali has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter and ensure his safe return.

The family believes that PM Modi has ensured safe return of Indians trapped in hostile situations from several countries in the past and can also ensure the safe return of Joshi and two others trapped in Mali.

The family is in constant touch with the Indian embassy in Mali’s capital city of Bamako besides the Hyderabad-based company in which he worked and the Ministry of External Affairs for any update in the matter. The family members are spending anxious moments waiting for some news regarding the kidnapped Indians. They are being given repeated assurances.

Prakash Chand Joshi (ETv Bharat)

Joshi is a resident of Vaishali Nagar area of Jaipur and was working as a project manager at a cement plant in Mali that was attacked a couple of weeks ago.

His family said that the 61-year-old has worked with several companies in India and abroad. He is currently employed with a Hyderabad-based company that is setting up a cement plant in the West African country of Mali. He had left India on May 30 and joined on June 5. He was given a residential facility there by the company.

The plant was attacked by about 100 armed bandits on July 1 who indulged in large-scale arson. They abducted Joshi and two others and released a picture after four days. They are believed to have been kept in a forest area. The responsibility for the attack has been taken by Jamaat Nusrat-ul-Islam wa al Muslimeen organization that is said to be an affiliate of Al Qaeda.

Joshi had last talked with his family on June 30 and they had come to know about his abduction from the company a couple of days later.

His wife Suman and two daughters have been spending a harrowing time since then. His elder daughter Chitra who works in Mumbai has shifted to Jaipur to take care of her mother.

While the company has been giving assurances to the family, the failure of the MEA to respond to their mails has added to their anxiety.

The family now hopes that Modi’s intervention might help in getting Joshi and the two others released from their abductors.