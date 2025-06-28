ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Interacts With Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO Astronaut Aboard ISS

PM Modi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station.

PM Modi Interacts With Shubhanshu Shukla ISRO Astronaut Aboard ISS
PM Modi Interacts With Shubhanshu Shukla ISRO Astronaut Aboard ISS (X@PMOIndia)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, the PMO's office said on Saturday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, the PMO's office said on Saturday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHUBHANSHU SHUKLANARENDRA MODIINTERNATIONAL SPACE STATIONISROISS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.