PM Modi Interacts With NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, Tribal Guests Of Republic Day Parade

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, Rashtriya Rangshala Camp artists, tableaux artists, and tribal guests who would be a part of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

A program was organised at the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, where PM Modi interacted with the gathering in an 'At Home' event. Visuals showed Prime Minister Modi accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacting with them.

The Republic Day Parade will begin on the morning of January 26, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

The parade will begin with a unique cultural performance, where 300 cultural artists will play musical instruments from different parts of the country. This will be followed by the march past of the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Indonesian contingent.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is in India from January 23-26, will be the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.