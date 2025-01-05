ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Interacts With Kids During Namo Bharat Train Inauguration Ride

PM Modi interacted with school children while riding the Namo Bharat train. The operational stretch of the Namo Bharat Corridor has expanded to 55 km

PM Modi Interacts With Kids During Namo Bharat Train Inauguration Ride
PM Modi with school children (ANI)
author img

By ANI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Sahibabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with school children while riding the Namo Bharat train from the Sahibabad RRTS station to the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station during its inauguration. The Namo Bharat trains have now reached Delhi, marking the beginning of a new era of high-speed mobility options for the National Capital.

Currently, a 42-km stretch of the corridor between Sahibabad and Meerut South, featuring nine stations, is operational. With this inauguration, the operational stretch of the Namo Bharat Corridor has expanded to 55 km, with a total of 11 stations. Starting today at 5 PM, Namo Bharat trains will be available to the public at a frequency of 15 minutes. The fare from New Ashok Nagar Station, the first operational station connecting Delhi to Meerut, to Meerut South is Rs 150 for the standard coach and Rs 225 for the premium coach.

With the commencement of operations on this section, Meerut city is now directly connected to the national capital, Delhi, through Namo Bharat. This reduces travel time by one-third, enabling commuters to travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in just under 40 minutes.

To date, Namo Bharat trains have served over 50 lakh commuters, underscoring their popularity and impact. Further construction in other sections--New Ashok Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South-Modipuram--is progressing rapidly. Of the newly inaugurated 13-km section, 6 km is underground and includes a prominent station on the corridor, Anand Vihar.

This marks the first time Namo Bharat trains will operate in an underground section. The other station on this stretch is an elevated station at New Ashok Nagar, both located in Delhi. Multi-modal integration has been a core principle of the Namo Bharat project. Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan, it aims to make travel seamless and convenient for passengers, encouraging a shift towards public transport.

Sahibabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with school children while riding the Namo Bharat train from the Sahibabad RRTS station to the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station during its inauguration. The Namo Bharat trains have now reached Delhi, marking the beginning of a new era of high-speed mobility options for the National Capital.

Currently, a 42-km stretch of the corridor between Sahibabad and Meerut South, featuring nine stations, is operational. With this inauguration, the operational stretch of the Namo Bharat Corridor has expanded to 55 km, with a total of 11 stations. Starting today at 5 PM, Namo Bharat trains will be available to the public at a frequency of 15 minutes. The fare from New Ashok Nagar Station, the first operational station connecting Delhi to Meerut, to Meerut South is Rs 150 for the standard coach and Rs 225 for the premium coach.

With the commencement of operations on this section, Meerut city is now directly connected to the national capital, Delhi, through Namo Bharat. This reduces travel time by one-third, enabling commuters to travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in just under 40 minutes.

To date, Namo Bharat trains have served over 50 lakh commuters, underscoring their popularity and impact. Further construction in other sections--New Ashok Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South-Modipuram--is progressing rapidly. Of the newly inaugurated 13-km section, 6 km is underground and includes a prominent station on the corridor, Anand Vihar.

This marks the first time Namo Bharat trains will operate in an underground section. The other station on this stretch is an elevated station at New Ashok Nagar, both located in Delhi. Multi-modal integration has been a core principle of the Namo Bharat project. Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan, it aims to make travel seamless and convenient for passengers, encouraging a shift towards public transport.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCHOOL CHILDRENNAMO BHARATNAMO BHARAT TRAINNAMO BHARAT TRAIN INAUGURATIONPM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.