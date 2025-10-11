ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Interacts With Farmers, Praises Participation In Making Country Self-Reliant In Agriculture, Pulses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launch of various projects and schemes for agriculture and allied sectors as a part of the special Krishi programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi on Saturday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with farmers at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi. “It was extremely heartening to learn during the communication with my farmer brothers and sisters that they are eager to actively participate in making the country self-reliant in the fields of agriculture and pulses,” he said.

PM Modi further said, “From Lakhpati Didis to drone didis, our mothers, sisters, and daughters are playing a very crucial role in enhancing the prosperity of villages. They are also very helpful in modernizing agriculture.”

In his address, PM stated that India’s farmers are the backbone of the country’s progress, and that the government’s every effort is directed towards their welfare, income growth, and technological empowerment.

PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana agriculture-based development, will be given a new direction in 100 aspirational districts across the country. As it has achieved self-sufficiency in wheat and rice self-sufficient in pulses as well, the agricultural exports have doubled in the last 11 years, and India has achieved record achievements in agriculture, dairy, horticulture, and fisheries.

These are strong steps towards a developed India 2047, which will enable every farmer and rural family to join the mainstream of development, he stated.

The PM informed that the agriculture budget has been increased sixfold in the last decade, and highlighted the benefits farmers will receive from the reduction in GST, which has made agricultural equipment such as tractors, power tillers, and threshers cheaper.