PM Modi Interacts With Farmers, Praises Participation In Making Country Self-Reliant In Agriculture, Pulses
Published : October 11, 2025 at 9:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with farmers at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi. “It was extremely heartening to learn during the communication with my farmer brothers and sisters that they are eager to actively participate in making the country self-reliant in the fields of agriculture and pulses,” he said.
PM Modi further said, “From Lakhpati Didis to drone didis, our mothers, sisters, and daughters are playing a very crucial role in enhancing the prosperity of villages. They are also very helpful in modernizing agriculture.”
In his address, PM stated that India’s farmers are the backbone of the country’s progress, and that the government’s every effort is directed towards their welfare, income growth, and technological empowerment.
PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana agriculture-based development, will be given a new direction in 100 aspirational districts across the country. As it has achieved self-sufficiency in wheat and rice self-sufficient in pulses as well, the agricultural exports have doubled in the last 11 years, and India has achieved record achievements in agriculture, dairy, horticulture, and fisheries.
These are strong steps towards a developed India 2047, which will enable every farmer and rural family to join the mainstream of development, he stated.
The PM informed that the agriculture budget has been increased sixfold in the last decade, and highlighted the benefits farmers will receive from the reduction in GST, which has made agricultural equipment such as tractors, power tillers, and threshers cheaper.
PM Modi specifically mentioned the role of "Namo Drone Didi," "Lakhpati Didi," and "Krishi Sakhis," saying these initiatives symbolize women's empowerment and a technological revolution in agriculture. He called for focusing on crops that are competitive in the global market, thereby reducing imports and increasing exports.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his address, said that the Prime Minister spent approximately one and a half hours interacting with pulse-producing farmers at the Pusa campus and observing new agricultural technologies. The reduction in GST and the increase in MSP will directly benefit farmers, and the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Yojana will prioritize districts that are still lagging behind in agricultural development, he added.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, in his message via video conference, said that fisheries and animal husbandry schemes will strengthen the rural economy and women's empowerment. He informed that today the PM launched 16 animal husbandry and fisheries projects, which will play a vital role in increasing milk production and promoting exports.
A special training session and seminar were also organized in the Water Technology Centre (WTC) auditorium of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), attended by scientists, agricultural experts, agricultural extension workers, and farmers. The session discussed the latest technologies in pulses production, water conservation measures, and sustainable agricultural practices, IARI officials informed.
