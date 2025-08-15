PM Modi’s Independence Day Tribute To Farmers: The Backbone Of Bharat

New Delhi: On the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an emotional tribute to India’s farmers, calling them the backbone of the nation’s journey from dependency to self-reliance. He recalled how colonial rule had left the country impoverished, but it was the tireless efforts of farmers that filled Bharat’s granaries and secured the nation’s food sovereignty. His address combined heartfelt gratitude with a clear roadmap for the future of Indian agriculture.
Farmers – The Backbone of Bharat’s Prosperity
PM Modi said India’s growing economy is directly benefiting farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen. Today, India is ranked:
- No. 1 globally in milk, pulses, and jute production.
- No. 2 in rice, wheat, cotton, fruits, and vegetables.
Agriculture exports have now crossed ₹4 lakh crore. To further bridge regional gaps, the Prime Minister announced the PM Dhanya Dhanya Krishi Yojana, targeting the 100 most backwards farming districts.
Reaffirming his commitment, he declared: “For farmers, fishermen, and livestock rearers, Modi will always stand as a wall of protection.”
Indus Water Treaty – India’s Interests First
Calling the Indus Water Treaty unjust, PM Modi said that the agreement, in its current form, has harmed India’s farmers. He announced that Bharat will no longer accept such a one-sided arrangement and will reclaim its rightful share of water for its own fields and people.
Agricultural Self-Reliance – Fertilisers and Inputs
PM Modi underlined that food security cannot be left vulnerable to imports. He stressed the urgent need for domestic production of fertilisers and key inputs, ensuring that Indian farmers are empowered and that Bharat’s agriculture thrives independently. This, he said, is critical not only for farmers’ welfare but also for strengthening the nation’s economic sovereignty.
More Confident Farmers Due to Our Schemes:
PM Modi praised the farmer’s strength, noting that whether small farmers, cattle rearers, or fishermen, all are benefiting from numerous development schemes.
Initiatives such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, rainwater harvesting, irrigation projects, quality seed distribution, and timely fertilizer supply have together boosted farmers’ confidence across the country.
A Wall for Farmers’ Protection
PM Modi concluded this part of his address with a pledge that echoed across the nation:
“Bharat ke kisaano, pashu-paalako aur macchuaro se judi kisi bhi ahitkaari neeti ke aage Modi Deewar ban kar khada hai. Bharat apne kisaano ke hitto ke sath koi samjhota nahi karega.”
Also Read