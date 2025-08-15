ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi’s Independence Day Tribute To Farmers: The Backbone Of Bharat

New Delhi: On the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an emotional tribute to India’s farmers, calling them the backbone of the nation’s journey from dependency to self-reliance. He recalled how colonial rule had left the country impoverished, but it was the tireless efforts of farmers that filled Bharat’s granaries and secured the nation’s food sovereignty. His address combined heartfelt gratitude with a clear roadmap for the future of Indian agriculture.

Farmers – The Backbone of Bharat’s Prosperity

PM Modi said India’s growing economy is directly benefiting farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen. Today, India is ranked:

No. 1 globally in milk, pulses, and jute production.

production. No. 2 in rice, wheat, cotton, fruits, and vegetables.

Agriculture exports have now crossed ₹4 lakh crore. To further bridge regional gaps, the Prime Minister announced the PM Dhanya Dhanya Krishi Yojana, targeting the 100 most backwards farming districts.

Reaffirming his commitment, he declared: “For farmers, fishermen, and livestock rearers, Modi will always stand as a wall of protection.”

Indus Water Treaty – India’s Interests First

Calling the Indus Water Treaty unjust, PM Modi said that the agreement, in its current form, has harmed India’s farmers. He announced that Bharat will no longer accept such a one-sided arrangement and will reclaim its rightful share of water for its own fields and people.