'India-Russia Ties To Grow Stronger': PM Modi After Inaugurating UP International Trade Show 2025
The four-day trade show in Uttar Pradesh will highlight the state's diverse craft traditions, modern industries, robust MSMEs and emerging entrepreneurs on a single platform.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, reaffirming his commitment to 'Make in India', 'Vocal for Local' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).
Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, PM Modi said India will be further strengthening its long-standing partnership with Russia, who happens to be the partner country for this mega event. "I welcome all traders, investors and entrepreneurs who have come to attend the trade show. I am happy that more than 2200 exhibitors are displaying their products and services. This time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia. We are further strengthening a time-tested partnership through this trade show," he stated.
Despite global disruptions and uncertainties, India's economic growth has remained strong and attractive, the Prime Minister emphasised.
#WATCH | Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " i am happy that more than 2250 exhibitors are displaying their products and services. this time, the country partner of the trade show is russia, which means we are further strengthening this time-tested… pic.twitter.com/SEVcqpkiiV— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025
He highlighted that the government is putting in a lot of effort under 'Make In India' initiative. "We want to manufacture everything, starting from chip to ship in India… The government has decriminalised many such rules under which cases were filed against people for making even smallest of mistakes in business," the PM said.
Reiterating his 'Swadeshi' call, PM Modi said, "Our defence forces want 'Swadeshi', they want to decrease the dependence on other countries. We are developing vibrant defence sector, creating ecosystem where every component bears mark of 'Made in India'. Uttar Pradesh is playing a big role in this. Soon, production of AK-203 rifles will also begin in a factory set up in Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with Russia. A defence corridor is also being set up in Uttar Pradesh. Production of several weapons, including BrahMos missiles has already started."
The four-day trade show, launched under the theme 'Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here', will be held till September 29. It has three core objectives - innovation, integration and internationalisation. A three-pronged buyer strategy will target international buyers, domestic Business-to-business (B2B) buyers, and domestic Business-to-Consumer (B2C) buyers, providing opportunities for exporters, small businesses, and consumers alike, said PMO.
The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) will highlight the state's diverse craft traditions, modern industries, robust MSMEs and emerging entrepreneurs on a single platform. Key sectors that will be represented include handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, AYUSH among others. It will also feature Uttar Pradesh's rich art, culture and cuisine under one roof.
As per official sources, Russia will participate as a partner country adding strategic significance opening avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange and long-term cooperation. More than 2400 exhibitors, 1,25,000 B2B visitors and 4,50,000 B2C visitors will participate in the trade show.
#WATCH | Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) at Greater Noida.— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025
The trade show, under the theme 'Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here', will be held from 25th to 29th September. Russia will… pic.twitter.com/2ZlECQrrHm
Addressing the trade show, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditanath said, "Over 550 buyers from 80 countries are participating in the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show. It's a platform to showcase the city globally."
"I would like to express gratitude to PM Modi on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh. We welcome him wholeheartedly on the occasion of the inauguration of UP International Trade Show. Inspired by him, this event provides a unique opportunity to address current economic challenges and showcases India's Swadeshi model and the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision," the CM added.
