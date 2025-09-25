ETV Bharat / bharat

'India-Russia Ties To Grow Stronger': PM Modi After Inaugurating UP International Trade Show 2025

New Delhi/Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, reaffirming his commitment to 'Make in India', 'Vocal for Local' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, PM Modi said India will be further strengthening its long-standing partnership with Russia, who happens to be the partner country for this mega event. "I welcome all traders, investors and entrepreneurs who have come to attend the trade show. I am happy that more than 2200 exhibitors are displaying their products and services. This time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia. We are further strengthening a time-tested partnership through this trade show," he stated.

Despite global disruptions and uncertainties, India's economic growth has remained strong and attractive, the Prime Minister emphasised.

He highlighted that the government is putting in a lot of effort under 'Make In India' initiative. "We want to manufacture everything, starting from chip to ship in India… The government has decriminalised many such rules under which cases were filed against people for making even smallest of mistakes in business," the PM said.