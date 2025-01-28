ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Inaugurates Utkarsh Odisha Business Conclave 2025 In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, inaugurated the fourth edition of the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' here, in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Cabinet ministers, and business leaders from India and across the world. The two-day conclave will be conclude on January 29.

With the aim to take the Purvodaya mission forward, the Odisha government is hosting the flagship Global Investment Summit to portray the state as a leading investment destination and industrial hub in India.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Make in Odisha Exhibition which highlights the state's achievements in having a vibrant industrial ecosystem. It will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as a preferred investment destination.

The conclave will host CEOs and Leaders' Roundtables, Sectoral Sessions, B2B meetings, and Policy Discussions, ensuring targeted engagement with investors across the globe. More than 7000 delegates, including envoys, investors and industrialists from India and 12 other countries, are expected to participate in the business conclave. Nearly 7500 industry representatives have registered their names through the website of the Make in Odisha 2025 event.

Industry stalwarts like SL Mittal, Om Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Hitesh Joshi, TV Narendran, Karan Adani, Naveen Jindal, Aiklan Jindal are also in attendance at the summit. More than 100 investor agreements are likely to be signed at the event.