PM Modi Inaugurates RJ Sankara Eye Hospital And Other Facilities In Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi and opened RJ Sankara Eye Hospital for the public.

The hospital has state-of-the-art facilities for patients who struggle with various eye ailments and conditions. The prime minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In the evening, the prime minister will launch and lay the foundation of several development projects in the holy city. Here’s the detail:

New Projects At Varanasi Airport

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of a runway at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, besides a new terminal building and allied works at the airport. The total cost of the project is worth around Rs 2870 crore and aims to boost air connectivity.

PM Modi To Launch Aviation Projects

Officials said the prime minister will lay the foundation for the New Civil Enclave at the airports in Agra (worth about Rs 570 crore), Darbhanga (worth over Rs 910 crore), and Bagdogra (worth about Rs 1550 crore).

Additionally, he is expected to inaugurate new terminal buildings at Sarsawa, Maa Mahamaya, Ambikapur, and Rewa airports.

The three projects together cost more than Rs 220 crore and will increase the passenger handling capacity of these airports to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually.

Redevelopment Of Sports Infrastructure

Under the Khelo India program and the Smart City Mission, PM Modi will officially open Phases 2 and 3 of the Varanasi Sports Complex renovation, which is estimated to cost over Rs 210 crore. This project aims to create a hi-tech sports complex for better facilities for sportspeople.

At the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Lalpur, he will open a public pavilion and dormitories with 100 beds for boys and girls.

Tourism Projects

Prime Minister Modi will also launch tourist development projects in Buddhist-related districts of Sarnath. These include the creation of pedestrian-friendly walkways, new sewer lines and updated drainage systems, and arranged vending zones with modern designer vending carts to support local handicraft sellers, among others.

He will also open a number of other facilities, such as parks, tourism development projects at Banasur and Gurudham temples, etc.