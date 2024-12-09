ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit’: Everything To Know

Addressing the inaugural session, the prime minister pitched India as a ‘manufacturing base’ for the world to function strongly even during the biggest crisis.

PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit’: Everything To Know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi At ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit 2024’ (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that having a large “manufacturing base” in India is important for the world economy to function strongly even during the biggest crisis.

“Today the world needs an economy that continues to function strongly even during the biggest crisis. It should not be disrupted. For this, it is very important to have a large 'manufacturing base' in India,” he said, addressing an inaugural session of the three-day ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit 2024’ at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura here.

Modi said every global expert and investor feels excited about India, as every sector in the country reflects the development mantra of “Reform, Perform, and Transform.”

The prime minister said that India had also shown the world the real power of ‘democracy, demography, and data’ and how the democratisation of digital technology is benefiting every sector and class.

PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit’: Everything To Know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi At ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit 2024’ (PTI)

PM Modi said he was pleased to see the ancient traditions of India were being carried forward by the youth of the country. He said that his government was prioritising the mantra of development as well as heritage, with Rajasthan as one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Modi also criticised previous governments, especially in the post-independence era, for allegedly putting the development of the country and its heritage on the back burner, during which Rajasthan also suffered.

Business Leaders Including Adani In Attendance

After opening the summit, PM Modi inspected various pavilions and exhibitions at the venue while Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and Industries Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore briefed him on various aspects of the event.

The opening ceremony was attended by Governor Haribhau Bagade, leading businessmen Gautam Adani, Karan Adani, Anil Agrawal, Anand Mahindra, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, among others.

At least 32 countries are participating in the summit, with some of them as ‘partner countries’ including Denmark, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Malaysia, Spain, Cuba, Venezuela, Morocco, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Nepal, Oman, Poland, and Thailand.

PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit’: Everything To Know
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma reviewing arrangements at ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit 2024' (ETV Bharat)

5000 Delegate Investors To Participate

Several MoUs have already been signed for investment proposals worth Rs 30 lakh crore before the summit.

Other countries that are participating in the summit in various capacities are the USA, the UK, Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Egypt, Finland, Russia, Seychelles, Chad, Ecuador, Ghana, Iraq, Madagascar, Paraguay, and Zimbabwe.

Moreover, at least 5,000 delegate investors from India and abroad are expected to participate in the three days.

Major Attractions Of The Summit

Among the major attractions are special sessions by participating countries, the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) conclave, the MSME Conclave, and 12 theme-based sessions featuring experts, policymakers, and industry leaders.

The sessions will focus on Rajasthan’s leveraging innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity to foster economic growth and global competitiveness. The topics in focus include women entrepreneurship, manufacturing, water management and sustainability, sustainable energy, healthcare, sustainable mining, startups, education, sustainable finance, agribusiness, tourism, and infrastructure and supply chain.

PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit’: Everything To Know
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma reviewing arrangements at ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit 2024' (ETV Bharat)

The Rajasthan Global Business Expo, which will include significant Indian and worldwide corporate organisations and exhibitors, will be another major draw at the summit.

The exhibition will highlight Rajasthan's vast potential and present capabilities in a variety of industries, as well as the state's progressive policies that foster corporate growth.

Previously, CM Sharma reviewed the preparations for 'Rising Rajasthan' and provided directions to finish the plans. He stated that in order to make the summit historic and unparalleled, the relevant ministries are doing a fantastic job of building mutual cooperation.

