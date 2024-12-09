ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit’: Everything To Know

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that having a large “manufacturing base” in India is important for the world economy to function strongly even during the biggest crisis.

“Today the world needs an economy that continues to function strongly even during the biggest crisis. It should not be disrupted. For this, it is very important to have a large 'manufacturing base' in India,” he said, addressing an inaugural session of the three-day ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit 2024’ at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura here.

Modi said every global expert and investor feels excited about India, as every sector in the country reflects the development mantra of “Reform, Perform, and Transform.”

The prime minister said that India had also shown the world the real power of ‘democracy, demography, and data’ and how the democratisation of digital technology is benefiting every sector and class.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi At ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit 2024’ (PTI)

PM Modi said he was pleased to see the ancient traditions of India were being carried forward by the youth of the country. He said that his government was prioritising the mantra of development as well as heritage, with Rajasthan as one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Modi also criticised previous governments, especially in the post-independence era, for allegedly putting the development of the country and its heritage on the back burner, during which Rajasthan also suffered.

Business Leaders Including Adani In Attendance

After opening the summit, PM Modi inspected various pavilions and exhibitions at the venue while Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and Industries Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore briefed him on various aspects of the event.

The opening ceremony was attended by Governor Haribhau Bagade, leading businessmen Gautam Adani, Karan Adani, Anil Agrawal, Anand Mahindra, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, among others.