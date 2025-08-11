Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate 184 New Multi-Storey Flats For MPs In Delhi Today

Each of the Type-VII flats has an approximate carpet area of 5000 sqft, equipped with all modern safety and security amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering as he receives a warm welcome by the people during a roadshow, in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering as he receives a warm welcome by the people during a roadshow, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 11, 2025 at 6:58 AM IST

Updated : August 11, 2025 at 8:49 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 184 new multi-storey flats for the Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh (BKS) Marg in New Delhi on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 AM in presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Kiren Rijiju.

As part of the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister will plant a Sindoor (vermilion) sapling at the housing site. He will also meet and interact with the labourers who worked together for construction and completion of the residential complex. Following this, PM Modi will deliver a keynote address.

The Prime Minister's Office shared that each of the newly-constructed Type-VII flats has an approximate carpet area of 5000 square feet. The flats are designed to be spacious enough for both residential and official purposes, so that MPs can manage their public duties comfortably from their homes.

The residential complex also has dedicated spaces for offices, staff accommodation and a community centre, making it a complete and convenient place for the residents. An official release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat mentioned that the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016.

All the buildings, designed in line with the modern standards, are earthquake-resistant and equipped with latest structural safety features. Along with this, the complex also has a solid security system to ensure the safety of all occupants. The facilities and layout are meant to suit the changing needs of public representatives and provide a modern and comfortable living experience.

According to the PMO, the premises are also "Divyang-friendly" (accessible for persons with disabilities), reflecting a commitment to inclusive design. Since land is limited, emphasis has been laid on vertical housing to make better use of the space and reduce the maintenance costs.

Read More

  1. Indian Tech And Make In India Behind Operation Sindoor’s Success: PM Modi
  2. BJP 'Hijacked' Credit For Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line: Minister Priyank Kharge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 184 new multi-storey flats for the Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh (BKS) Marg in New Delhi on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 AM in presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Kiren Rijiju.

As part of the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister will plant a Sindoor (vermilion) sapling at the housing site. He will also meet and interact with the labourers who worked together for construction and completion of the residential complex. Following this, PM Modi will deliver a keynote address.

The Prime Minister's Office shared that each of the newly-constructed Type-VII flats has an approximate carpet area of 5000 square feet. The flats are designed to be spacious enough for both residential and official purposes, so that MPs can manage their public duties comfortably from their homes.

The residential complex also has dedicated spaces for offices, staff accommodation and a community centre, making it a complete and convenient place for the residents. An official release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat mentioned that the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016.

All the buildings, designed in line with the modern standards, are earthquake-resistant and equipped with latest structural safety features. Along with this, the complex also has a solid security system to ensure the safety of all occupants. The facilities and layout are meant to suit the changing needs of public representatives and provide a modern and comfortable living experience.

According to the PMO, the premises are also "Divyang-friendly" (accessible for persons with disabilities), reflecting a commitment to inclusive design. Since land is limited, emphasis has been laid on vertical housing to make better use of the space and reduce the maintenance costs.

Read More

  1. Indian Tech And Make In India Behind Operation Sindoor’s Success: PM Modi
  2. BJP 'Hijacked' Credit For Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line: Minister Priyank Kharge
Last Updated : August 11, 2025 at 8:49 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NARENDRA MODIFLATS FOR MPSPRIME MINISTERFLATS FOR MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENTLOK SABHA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Raksha Bandhan Pipalantri Way: Where Trees Are Brothers And Girl Child's Birth Is Celebrated By Planting 111 Saplings

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.