PM Modi To Inaugurate 184 New Multi-Storey Flats For MPs In Delhi Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 184 new multi-storey flats for the Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh (BKS) Marg in New Delhi on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 AM in presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Kiren Rijiju.

As part of the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister will plant a Sindoor (vermilion) sapling at the housing site. He will also meet and interact with the labourers who worked together for construction and completion of the residential complex. Following this, PM Modi will deliver a keynote address.

The Prime Minister's Office shared that each of the newly-constructed Type-VII flats has an approximate carpet area of 5000 square feet. The flats are designed to be spacious enough for both residential and official purposes, so that MPs can manage their public duties comfortably from their homes.

The residential complex also has dedicated spaces for offices, staff accommodation and a community centre, making it a complete and convenient place for the residents. An official release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat mentioned that the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016.

All the buildings, designed in line with the modern standards, are earthquake-resistant and equipped with latest structural safety features. Along with this, the complex also has a solid security system to ensure the safety of all occupants. The facilities and layout are meant to suit the changing needs of public representatives and provide a modern and comfortable living experience.

According to the PMO, the premises are also "Divyang-friendly" (accessible for persons with disabilities), reflecting a commitment to inclusive design. Since land is limited, emphasis has been laid on vertical housing to make better use of the space and reduce the maintenance costs.