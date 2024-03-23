PM Modi Returns to India After His Two-Day State Visit to Bhutan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after wrapping up his two-day state visit to Bhutan. PM Modi was on a visit to Bhutan from March 22-23, where not only he met the top leaders but also inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk Mother and Child Hospital in Bhutan indicating the shining example of a strong partnership between the two countries in healthcare.

Prime Minister Modi was also conferred with the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honour, which he dedicated to the 140 crore people of the country. He affirmed hope that the relationship between New Delhi and Thimphu will keep growing thus benefitting the citizens of the two nations.

"It is with great humility that I accept the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. I am grateful to HM the King of Bhutan for presenting the Award. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India. I am also confident that India-Bhutan relations will keep growing and benefit our citizens," PM Modi posted on X.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi became the first foreign dignitary and only the fourth person overall to receive the honour. As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

PM Modi emplaned for New Delhi on Saturday morning. In a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutanese PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay both came to see off PM Modi at the airport. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with his Bhutanese counterpart, Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for fully funding the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi announced a substantial assistance package of 10,000 crores for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, further solidifying the bond between the two countries.

Prime Minister Tobgay lauded this gesture, hailing Prime Minister Modi as a "friend and elder brother" whose visit to Bhutan was warmly received by its citizens. During the two-day visit, PM Modi and Bhutan PM Tobgay reviewed all aspects of bilateral energy cooperation and, welcomed the expert-level discussions on the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydro-electric Project, adding that they look forward to the commissioning of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydro-electric Project later this year.

PM Modi and PM Tobgay agreed that the India-Bhutan energy partnership has the potential to benefit both countries by enhancing energy security, strengthening their economies, generating employment, enhancing export earnings, and contributing to the further development of industrial and financial capacities.

Upon his arrival in Bhutan on Friday, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.