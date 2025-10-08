ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Fully Digital Airport In Mumbai

With the inauguration of the airport, Mumbai has joined cities such as London, New York and Tokyo, to have more than one international airport.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, inaugurated Phase-1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday.

This greenfield airport has been developed under a public-private partnership between Adani Airport Holdings and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore. It is the country's first fully digital airport that is equipped with facilities of pre-booking parking slot, online baggage drop and digital immigration service. Its AI-enabled terminal aims at making air travel faster and hassle-free.

The flight operations are expected to commence from December this year. All major airlines have announced services from Navi Mumbai International Airport. The airport will initially function with one runway and terminal, accommodating around 20 million passengers a year, and once it becomes operational, it will have two runways and four terminals with a 155 million passenger handling capacity.

PM Modi is also set to inaugurate a host of development projects, including final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 and Mumbai One, a common mobility app for 11 public transport operators.

In view of PM Modi's visit, Mumbai Police have implemented several measures including to ensure smooth traffic movement. Traffic restrictions have been put in place at Shahid Bhagatsingh Road, Nathalal Parekh Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road and parts of south Mumbai.