ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Several Development Projects In Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a slew of development measures, including 1,675 flats for the residents of JJ clusters and two urban redevelopment projects in the city on Friday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said that Modi will visit the newly-constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters as part of the slum rehabilitation project at Swabhiman Apartments in Delhi's Ashok Vihar and hand over keys to the eligible beneficiaries.

He will inaugurate 1,675 newly constructed flats, the PMO said, adding the development is in line with the prime minister's "housing for all" initiative. The objective of the project is to provide the residents of JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities.

For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the Central government, the eligible beneficiaries pay less than seven per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance, it said. The development push from the BJP-led government at the Centre comes as the national capital is headed to the assembly polls expected to be held in February.

The BJP has been locked in a bitter political confrontation with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in power in the city since 2013, and is making all-out efforts to ensure its reign. On Friday, Modi will also inaugurate two urban redevelopment projects -- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The World Trade Centre, the statement said, has transformed the area by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.