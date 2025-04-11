ETV Bharat / bharat

'Parivar Ka Saath, Parivar Ka Vikas': PM Modi Takes Dig At Opposition Parties

Varanasi: In a swipe at opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those hankering for power focus solely on promoting their own families, while his government works on the theme of inclusive development.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore here, Modi said, "Our guiding mantra in serving the nation has always been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. With this spirit, we continue to move forward for the betterment of every citizen."

He said in contrast, those who are power hungry play political games day and night, driven not by national interest but by a single-minded focus on family-based support and family-centric development.

"Those who play games day and night only to grab power, their principle is 'parivar ka saath, parivar ka vikas' (family support, family development)," Modi said on his 50th visit to his Lok Sabha constituency since becoming the prime minister in 2014.

The prime minister, who began his speech by greeting people in Bhojpuri, also paid tributes to Dalit reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary as well as his wife Savitribai Phule, recognising their contributions to social equality and women's empowerment. "Today, we are carrying forward their ideas with new energy," he said while reiterating his government's focus on all-round development.

Elaborating on his constituency's makeover over the last 10 years, Modi said, "Earlier, Purvanchal lacked health facilities but today, Kashi is becoming the region's health capital. About 10-11 years ago, there were problems related to availing medical treatment in the region. Today, my Kashi is becoming the health capital too.

"Major hospitals from Delhi and Mumbai have now not only become accessible for the people of the region, but they have also ensured dignity for patients," he said, referring to several prominent hospitals opening branches here.

Talking about the distribution of Ayushman Vay Vandana cards among senior citizens, the prime minister highlighted that the initiative ensures free treatment for those aged above 70 years, regardless of their income. He said Varanasi has issued the highest number of Vay Vandana cards, with nearly 50,000 cards distributed.

Highlighting the city's transformative journey over the last 10 years, Modi said, "In the last 10 years, the development of Banaras has gained a new momentum. Kashi has always preserved its heritage and taken steps towards a bright future. Today, Kashi is not just ancient, but my Kashi is also progressive."

Speaking on the region's contribution to development, he said, "Today, Kashi is pulling the Purvanchal's chariot of development." The prime minister noted that once the ongoing projects are completed in the coming months, commuting in Varanasi will become even more convenient, stressing that this progress will boost both speed and business activities in the region.

He highlighted the enhanced ease for those visiting Varanasi for livelihood and healthcare purposes and also mentioned the commencement of the trial for the city ropeway. "Today, India is moving ahead with both development and heritage together and our Kashi is becoming the best model for this," Modi said, adding that "the soul of India resides in its diversity and Kashi is its most beautiful picture".

He also spoke about initiatives like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam that help strengthen national unity. On the economic front, the prime minister underlined Uttar Pradesh's changing trajectory. "Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a land of possibilities. Now, it is capable and a land of resolutions," he said, noting how "Made-in-India" products are gaining global recognition.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is number one in GI tagging in the entire country. That means our culture, our things, our skills are rapidly getting international recognition," he said, observing that dozens of products from Varanasi and its surrounding districts have received GI (Geographical Indication) tags, including the city's famous tabla and shehnai, wall paintings and sweets like red peda and barfi.