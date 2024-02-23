'Kashi is now being seen as a model of heritage and development'; Says PM Modi in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil various projects in diverse sectors such as healthcare, education, transportation, waterways, sports, and cultural heritage in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Friday.

The PM is currently at a function at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where he is scheduled to deliver awards to the winners of the Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita, and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita.

During the ongoing speech, the PM assured its audience, saying that in the next five years, the country will become a model of development; this is the Modi guarantee. He further said that Kashi is now being seen as a model of heritage and development.

Meanwhile, Modi was welcomed by state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the university, along with the presence of BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.