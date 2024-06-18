PM Modi's First Visit to Varanasi after 3rd Consecutive Win: 'It Appears Maa Ganga Adopted Me'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (ETV Bharat)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for the first time after getting elected as PM for the third consecutive term.

PM Modi addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi, when he said that the mandate given by the people in this Lok Sabha election is truly unprecedented and it has created history. On this occasion, the prime minister released the Rs 20,000 crore 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for more than 9.26 crore farmers in the country.

In his speech, PM Modi shared his feeling after his re-election from Varanasi for the third time, saying that it seemed as if mother Ganga had adopted him. He said that the first decision of the new government was related to farmers and the poor people. With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga and the love of the people of Kashi, "I became the country's 'pradhan sevak' for third time," the prime minister said.

PM Modi described farmers, women, the youth and the poor as pillars of 'Viksit Bharat'. The people of Varanasi, Modi said, have not only chosen his as an MP for a third time but also as prime minister, he said. He further said this trust of the people in him inspires him to continuously work hard to serve them and take the country to new heights.

In his current visit, PM Modi will also distribute the certificates to more than 30,000 self-help groups trained as Krishi Sakhis. As of date, over 34,000 Krishi Sakhis out of 70,000 have been certified as Para-extension Workers. Prime Minister Modi will also witness the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. At around 8 pm, he will perform puja and darshan at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Prime Minister also participated in the Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and sought the deity's blessings. The temple's chief priest Shrikant Mishra performed the pooja amid chanting of mantras.

In a post on X, Modi said," I prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple for the progress of India and the prosperity of 140 crore Indians. May the blessings of mahadev always remain upon us and may everyone be happy and healthy." "I prayed to Baba for the happiness, peace, prosperity and good health of all citizens," he said in another post on X in Hindi.

Prime Minister Modi will stay at the Banaras Railway Engine Factory's guesthouse for the night, officials said. (with agency inputs)