PM Urges States at NITI Aayog Meet to Develop Demographic Management Plans to Tackle Future Population Ageing Issues

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the ninth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan, despite ongoing tensions between Opposition-ruled states and the Centre over claims of a ‘biased’ Union Budget. During his speech, he articulated his vision for India, saying, “Every Indian dreams of a developed nation by 2047, and states have a key role in making that happen.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the meeting, citing unfair treatment and insufficient time to speak. However, NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam stated that adequate time was allocated to all Chief Ministers, including the West Bengal CM.

According to Subrahmanyam, ten states and Union Territories chose not to attend the meeting on Saturday, while 26 Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories were present. The absent states were Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, and Puducherry. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested to speak before lunch on Saturday, and this request was accommodated, he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's steady growth over the past decade, noting that the Indian economy, which was the 10th largest in the world in 2014, has risen to become the 5th largest by 2024. He emphasized that the shared objective of the government and citizens is now to become the third-largest economy globally.

Narendra Modi encouraged states to develop Demographic Management Plans to address future challenges related to population aging. He urged states to enhance agricultural productivity and diversification, improve market linkages for farmers, and promote Natural Farming practices, which can boost soil fertility, reduce costs, and provide access to global markets.

PM pointed out the substantial progress made in strengthening social and economic infrastructure, transforming India from a largely import-driven country to a major exporter. India has made significant strides in sectors such as defense, space, start-ups, and sports. He commended the confidence and enthusiasm of 1.4 billion citizens, which is fueling the nation's advancement.