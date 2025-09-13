'Northeast Becoming Growth Engine Of India': PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Rail Line, Launches New Rajdhani Express
Published : September 13, 2025 at 10:25 AM IST
Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated several key development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore here in Mizoram, including the Rs 8070-crore worth Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which will link the landlocked state with the rest of the country. He also inaugurated via video-conferencing a new Rajdhani Express train, first in six years and country's 26th Rajdhani Express overall, which will run between Sairang (Aizawl) and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.
Citing continuous development initiatives over the last 11 years, PM Modi said the "Northeast is fast becoming the growth engine of India".
As per official sources, the development projects inaugurated today will cater to multiple sectors including Railways, Roadways, Energy and Sports among others.
Highlighting improvements in connectivity, infrastructure and trade potential, the Prime Minister said Northeast region is now better connected by rail, road, air and digital networks, with Mizoram playing a key role in India's Act East policy and emerging economic corridor.
"For the last 11 years, we have been working for the development of the Northeast. This region is becoming the growth engine of India. Over the years, many states of the Northeast have been put on the rail map of India. For the first time, rural roads and highways, mobile connectivity and internet connections, electricity, tap water and LPG connections, the Government of India has worked hard to strengthen all kinds of connectivity. Mizoram will also benefit from the UDAN scheme for air travel. Very soon, helicopter services will also begin here. This will improve access to remote areas of Mizoram," PM Modi said.
He added, "Mizoram has a major role in both, our Act East policy and the Emerging Northeast Economic Corridor. With the Kaladan multimodal transit transport project and Sairang-Hmawngbuchhuah railway line, Mizoram will also get connected to the Bay of Bengal through Southeast Asia. Due to this, trade and tourism will be boosted across Northeast India and Southeast Asia..."
Mizoram's First Railway Line
The Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line project, built in a challenging hilly area, will connect the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time. It has as many as 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions. This apart, it includes 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges. The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and rest of the country is expected to offer the people of the region safe, efficient and cost-effective travel options. It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilizers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility, sources said.
Mega Projects Inaugurated By PM Today
The Prime Minister also flagged off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express during the event. Aizawl will now be directly connected with Delhi through a new Rajdhani Express, which came up after a long gap of siz years. The Sairang-Guwahati Express will facilitate movement between Mizoram and Assam. Sairang-Kolkata Express will directly connect Mizoram to Kolkata. The government said this enhanced connectivity will improve access to hospitals, universities, and markets, thereby strengthening educational, cultural, and economic ties across the region. It will also generate employment opportunities, and significantly boost tourism in the region.
Providing boost to road infrastructure, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects including Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road and Khankawn–Rongura Road.
The 45 km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over Rs 500 crore, under Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme aims to decongest Aizawl city, improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang Railway Station among others. It will reduce the travel time from southern districts to Aizawl by around 1.5 hours significantly benefitting the people in the region. The Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme NESIDS (Roads), will benefit many horticulture farmers, dragon fruit growers, paddy cultivators, and ginger processors, while strengthening connectivity with the Aizawl–Thenzawl–Lunglei Highway. The Khankawn–Rongura Road under NESIDS (Roads) in Serchhip District will provide better access to markets and benefit various horticulture farmers and other people in the region, while supporting the planned Ginger Processing Plant.
PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai–Siaha Road. It will provide all-weather connectivity and reduce travel time by two hours. The bridge will also support cross-border commerce under the Kaladan Multimodal Transit framework.
Strengthening the energy infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 30 TMTPA (thousand metric tons per annum) LPG Bottling Plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl, which aims at ensuring a steady and reliable supply of LPG in Mizoram and neighbouring states providing easier access to clean cooking fuel. It will also create local employment opportunities, government said.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated Residential School at Kawrthah, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme, in Mamit aspirational district which will provide modern classrooms, hostels, and sports facilities including an artificial football turf. More than 10,000 children and youth are likely to benefit.
To ensure quality education for all, Prime Minister also inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam, which is expected to improve enrollment, reduce dropout rates and provide inclusive education opportunities for local tribal youth.
