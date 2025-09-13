ETV Bharat / bharat

'Northeast Becoming Growth Engine Of India': PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Rail Line, Launches New Rajdhani Express

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated several key development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore here in Mizoram, including the Rs 8070-crore worth Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which will link the landlocked state with the rest of the country. He also inaugurated via video-conferencing a new Rajdhani Express train, first in six years and country's 26th Rajdhani Express overall, which will run between Sairang (Aizawl) and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

Citing continuous development initiatives over the last 11 years, PM Modi said the "Northeast is fast becoming the growth engine of India".

As per official sources, the development projects inaugurated today will cater to multiple sectors including Railways, Roadways, Energy and Sports among others.

Highlighting improvements in connectivity, infrastructure and trade potential, the Prime Minister said Northeast region is now better connected by rail, road, air and digital networks, with Mizoram playing a key role in India's Act East policy and emerging economic corridor.

"For the last 11 years, we have been working for the development of the Northeast. This region is becoming the growth engine of India. Over the years, many states of the Northeast have been put on the rail map of India. For the first time, rural roads and highways, mobile connectivity and internet connections, electricity, tap water and LPG connections, the Government of India has worked hard to strengthen all kinds of connectivity. Mizoram will also benefit from the UDAN scheme for air travel. Very soon, helicopter services will also begin here. This will improve access to remote areas of Mizoram," PM Modi said.

He added, "Mizoram has a major role in both, our Act East policy and the Emerging Northeast Economic Corridor. With the Kaladan multimodal transit transport project and Sairang-Hmawngbuchhuah railway line, Mizoram will also get connected to the Bay of Bengal through Southeast Asia. Due to this, trade and tourism will be boosted across Northeast India and Southeast Asia..."

Mizoram's First Railway Line