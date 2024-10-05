ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Launch Mumbai's First Underground Metro Today, Check Schedule

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a tour of Maharashtra on Saturday, where he will inaugurate the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, the city's first fully underground metro line. The Prime Minister will also preside over the inauguration and Bhoomipujan of other development projects in Mumbai.

A 12.69-kilometre stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), will be partially opened.

The event will be attended by Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with other dignitaries.

PM Modi will arrive at the BKC metro station for the flagging-off ceremony of Line 3 and will experience a ride from BKC to Santacruz metro station before returning to BKC. During the journey, he will interact with Laadki Bahin beneficiaries, students, and workers aboard the train.

The Prime Minister will also launch a mobile app, MetroConnect3, designed to enhance the travel experience with modern features. A coffee table book showcasing the journey of Mumbai's underground metro will also be unveiled by the Prime Minister. The book contains a collection of stunning visuals that chronicle the metro's development.

"It's a momentous day for Mumbaikars tomorrow! We're honoured that the Hon'ble Prime Minister is inaugurating Metro Line 3. This milestone ushers in a new era of seamless travel, transforming our city's landscape and making daily commutes easier and more efficient," said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRC.

In keeping with his commitment to farmers, the Prime Minister will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, worth approximately Rs 20,000 crore, to around 9.4 crore farmers. This instalment will bring the total funds disbursed under PM-KISAN to about Rs 3.45 lakh crore.