PM Modi Inaugurates World's Highest Railway Bridge Over Chenab River In J-K

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the world’s highest arch-shaped Chenab Bridge on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL).

The PM landed near the bridge in a chopper from Udhampur and walked up to the S-70 viewpoint and took the briefing about the USBRL project from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar and also talked with the engineers who made this engineering marvel possible.

The Minister for Railways, Ashwani Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Minister of State (MoS) in PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh were also present at the occasion.

Dressed in a white Kurta Pyjama with a black overcoat, PM Modi tried to understand how efforts were put in to carve the USBRL through hilly terrain where several tunnels and bridges have been constructed to take the rail link to the Kashmir valley.

PM Modi set to inaugurate Chenab railway bridge (PTI)

Modi will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The USBRL project, constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.

The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.