PM Modi Inaugurates World's Highest Railway Bridge Over Chenab River In J-K

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the world’s highest arch-shaped Chenab Bridge on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL).
The PM landed near the bridge in a chopper from Udhampur and walked up to the S-70 viewpoint and took the briefing about the USBRL project from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar and also talked with the engineers who made this engineering marvel possible.
The Minister for Railways, Ashwani Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Minister of State (MoS) in PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh were also present at the occasion.
Dressed in a white Kurta Pyjama with a black overcoat, PM Modi tried to understand how efforts were put in to carve the USBRL through hilly terrain where several tunnels and bridges have been constructed to take the rail link to the Kashmir valley.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The USBRL project, constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.
The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.
Prime Minister Modi will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back. They will offer a swift, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, pilgrims among others.
In a major boost to last-mile connectivity especially in border areas, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects.
He will lay the foundation stone of the road widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway-701 and the construction of Shopian bypass road on NH-444 worth over Rs 1,952 crore.
He will also inaugurate two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44. These projects will ease traffic congestion and enhance traffic flow for the commuters.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region.
Out of the total 272 km USBRL project, 209 km was commissioned in phases with the first phase of the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla section commissioned in October 2009 followed by 18 km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013, 25 km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014 and 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan stretch in February, last year.
The work on the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section was also completed in June last year, leaving a total 17 km stretch between Reasi and Katra and this section was finally completed in December 2024.