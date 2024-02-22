PM Modi offers prayers at Valinath Dham temple in Gujarat's Mehsana

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers at the Valinath Dham temple in Visnagar taluk in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

PM Modi is in Gujarat to participate at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation. He greeted people at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Farmers from different parts of the state were present at the stadium. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also accompanied him.

He is scheduled to address a public event at Mehsana.