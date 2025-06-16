New Delhi: Terming Cyprus a "reliable partner" for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for strengthening bilateral cooperation, which has "immense growth potential". Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation tour, made the remarks while attending a business roundtable along with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

Addressing business leaders, Modi highlighted the "immense potential for growth" in bilateral ties. Cyprus has been a "reliable partner to India for a long time now," he said. In a post on X after the meeting, he said, "Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs in order to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus."

PM Modi Says India-Cyprus Cooperation Has 'Immense Potential For Growth' (PTI)

"Sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more offer immense potential. I also talked about India’s reform trajectory in the last decade," he added. At the event, Modi said, "After 23 years, an Indian prime minister has come to Cyprus and the first programme was the business roundtable. This reflects how vital economic stakeholders are to India-Cprus ties." He added that many Indian companies see the country as a "gateway to Europe."

He also talked about India's growth story and said that the country has focused equally on "trust of doing business" as on "ease of doing business". "Further cementing investment, technology & business linkages," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, attaching pictures from the event.

He added that the conference saw participation by leading business leaders of Cyprus and Indian companies. "The leaders called for strengthening economic ties in the fields of trade, investment, financial services, fintech, start-up, innovation, AI, IT, logistics, defence, connectivity, shipping and mobility," he said.

Addressing the event, Modi called Cyprus a "famous tourist destination", and added that India, too, is focusing on destination development and management, and so, "close collaboration between our tour operators will be a 'win-win'". He added that many other sectors also have the potential for such collaborations.

According to officials, during the prime minister's visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Eurobank of Cyprus to introduce Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services in Cyprus for cross-border transactions. In his address, Modi said that due to UPI, 50 per cent of the world's digital transactions today take place in India.

According to officials, NSE International Exchange Gift City also signed an MoU with the Cyprus Stock Exchange to enable cross-border flows. This is the first of its kind arrangement between Europe and Gift City India and will benefit investors in GIFT City, Cyprus and Europe, they said.

In a video message on X ahead of the roundtable, MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal said that at the forum, "ideas about how to strengthen India-Cyprus business partnership in newer areas of engagement such as startup, innovation, digital payments, shipping, shipbuilding, ports etc will be identified, talked about, and discussed."

Modi's two-day visit to Cyprus is the first by an Indian prime minister in over two decades. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed at the Larnaca International Airport by Christodoulides in a special gesture. During the visit, the two leaders will also hold talks to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi's visit will "reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union," according to a statement by the MEA. From Cyprus, he will head to Kananaskis in Canada to participate in the G7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Following the G7 Summit, Modi will visit Croatia and hold meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Bilateral trade between India and Cyprus has remained "steady amidst fluctuations" over recent years, and was USD 136.96 million for April 2023-March 2024, according to the MEA. (With Agnecy Inputs)