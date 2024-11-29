Odisha Is On Track For Utkarsh Utkal Abhiyan, Will Soon Be On World Map: PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing party workers at a gathering near Biju Patnaik International Airport on Friday, lauded their efforts in Odisha’s development and expressed gratitude to the people of the state.

The Prime Minister’s arrival was met with jubilant celebrations as thousands of BJP supporters cheered, danced, and raised slogans of “Modi Modi.” Responding with “Jai Jagannath,” Modi began his address in Odia, acknowledging the people’s love and the historic significance of Bhubaneswar, referred to as Ekamra Kshetra.

“I am indebted for the overwhelming love and affection. I see a flood of people here, and I bow to the soil of Lingaraj,” said Modi. He emphasized that although his visit was primarily for a government program, he could not miss the opportunity to meet and address the people of Odisha.

Highlighting the BJP’s recent electoral victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, Modi credited the unwavering commitment of party workers across the country. “Odisha paved the way for our winning streak earlier this year. Our karyakartas worked tirelessly in the remotest villages, even when we were not in power. This trust and effort have led to the party’s success,” he asserted.

Modi also spoke on how back to back events are being organised on the Odisha soil. "Apart from the DG-IG meet, Puri will be host to Navy Day celebrations on December 4 and then Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in January 2025. The state will be at the centre of the entire Pacific region. It will be held with more pomp and show than the G-20 meet. Make it grand and let Odisha be an example of cleanliness and beauty for the entire world," he added.

The event also saw speeches by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP state president Manmohan Samal, who echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiments about Odisha’s progress under the Utkarsh Utkal Abhiyan initiative.

DGP-IGP Conference

The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Odisha to attend the 59th All-India DGP-IGP Conference, being held for the first time in the state. The conference, which began on November 29, will focus on critical issues like counter-terrorism, coastal security, Left-wing extremism, and narcotics. Modi will attend sessions on Saturday before returning to New Delhi on December 1.

The event also includes the presentation of the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service. According to the PMO, the conference aims to provide a platform for deliberations on national security and policing strategies.

Samal said, "Modiji will visit the BJP state office, where he will hold a two-hour-long meeting with MLAs, MPs, and senior party officials to review the party’s organizational performance and the work undertaken by legislators. The meeting will also include detailed discussions on government initiatives and progress in the state."

BJP state vice-president Golak Mohapatra highlighted the significance of the Prime Minister’s visit, emphasizing how the central government has prioritized Odisha’s development over the years. “Even before BJP’s rise in Odisha, the Centre invested in the state’s growth. Now, with a BJP-led state government, the focus is on accelerating Odisha’s development,” Mohapatra said.

Party state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar added that PM Modi would also provide guidance to BJP MLAs and MPs during his visit. “The Prime Minister will interact with party leaders and discuss strategies for the upcoming elections and ongoing organizational programs,” he stated.