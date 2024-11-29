PM Modi To Arrive In Bhubaneswar Today, Address National Security Meet, Party Workers

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Ahead of leaving for Bhubaneswar to attend the 59th All-India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and stated that, "Over the next two days, will be in Bhubaneswar for the DGP/IGP conference. Senior police officers from all over India will take part in this conference. There will be extensive deliberations on enhancing India’s internal security apparatus. Different aspects relating to policing and improving public safety will be discussed."

The PM will participate in the meet from November 30 to December 1, 2024, at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. The three-day conference, being held from 29th November to 1st December, 2024, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counter terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws, narcotics among others. The President's Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the Conference, said a release from the Prime Minister's Office, New Delhi.

"This afternoon, I will also be addressing a programme organised by @BJP4Odisha in Bhubaneswar. Since assuming office in June this year, the BJP Government in Odisha has been at the forefront of boosting the state’s growth trajectory. The state government is taking many measures to improve the lives of the poor and marginalised communities," the PM said in another trail post on X.

The conference provides a platform for senior police officials and security administrators to discuss and address various challenges in crime control, law and order management, and internal security. The deliberations aim to refine professional practices and foster better coordination among states and central agencies, the PMO release added.

The PM has emphasized the importance of making these conferences interactive and inclusive. It will begin with yoga session each day and continue with business meetings, breakout sessions, and thematic discussions. Senior police officials will have an opportunity to share their insights on pressing security challenges directly with the Prime Minister, the release further stated.

NSA Ajit Doval at Bhubaneswar airport (ETV Bharat)

The conference will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and DGPs and IGs from across the country.

Scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 4.15 pm on Friday, marking his second trip to Odisha since the BJP formed its first government in the state, the PM will be proceeding to the Raj Bhavan. He is scheduled to address a public meeting after his arrival before heading to the BJP state office at 6:30 PM. Here, he will meet MPs, MLAs, ministers, and senior party leaders to discuss developmental initiatives and the party’s organizational goals.

On the second day of his visit, PM Modi will participate in the DGP-IGP Conference.

BJP state vice-president Golak Mohapatra highlighted the significance of the Prime Minister’s visit, emphasizing how the central government has prioritized Odisha’s development over the years. “Even before BJP’s rise in Odisha, the Centre invested in the state’s growth. Now, with a BJP-led state government, the focus is on accelerating Odisha’s development,” Mohapatra said.

Party state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar added that PM Modi would also provide guidance to BJP MLAs and MPs during his visit. “The Prime Minister will interact with party leaders and discuss strategies for the upcoming elections and ongoing organizational programs,” he stated.

The Prime Minister has encouraged the annual DGsP/IGsP Conference to be organised all across the country, since 2014. The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kuchchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan). Continuing with this tradition, the 59th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2024 is being organised in Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

PM Modi will conclude his Odisha visit on December 1 and return to New Delhi.