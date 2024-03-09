PM Unveils Projects Worth Rs 55,600 Crore in Arunachal; Slams Cong for Neglecting Border Villages

Itanagar(Arunachal Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a slew of projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, that includes the strategic Sela tunnel. The tunnel has been inaugurated with the aim of all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal.

The Sela tunnel project will not only provide a faster and efficient transport route in the region but is of strategic importance to the country as it is located near the frontier with China, it was inaugurated by flagging off an Arunachal Pradesh State Transport bus that went through it.

In all, the PM unveiled development projects worth more than 41,000 crore in the state. He laid the foundation stone of the Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project in the Lower Dibang Valley district, which will be built at a cost of Rs 31,875 crore. It will be the highest dam structure in the country.

He also laid the foundation stones for several roads, environment and tourism projects and the upgradation of schools. He inaugurated about 1,100 projects of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state, and 170 telecom towers under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) benefiting more than 300 villages, among others.

Apart from this, at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Northeast' programme in Itanagar, PM Modi hit out at its opponent. He said, "Congress had neglected the border villages and termed them the last village. But for me, this is the first village and so we started the Vibrant Village Program."

Mounting a counter offensive on the 'Without Parivaar' jibe, the PM said, "On one hand, Modi is putting together bricks to construct 'Viksit Bharat' and working day and night for the better future of the youth..."

On the other hand, 'parivarvadi' leaders of the INDI Alliance have increased their attacks on Modi. They are asking, "Modi ka parivar kaun hai?...Those who are abusing me, listen carefully. Every family living in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh is saying, "Ye Modi ka parivar hai." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke on his governments flasghip programs. (With Agency Inputs)