PM Modi Holds Talks With Japanese Business Delegation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets a high-powered delegation from Keizai Doyukai to discuss about deepening economic cooperation between India and Japan, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with a high-powered delegation from the Japan Association of Corporate Executives over strengthening bilateral trade, enhancing investment opportunities, and fostering collaboration in key sectors.

Modi received the delegation from Keizai Doyukai (Japan Association of Corporate Executives) led by its chairperson, Takeshi Niinami, and 20 other business delegates to hear their views and ideas to deepen economic cooperation between India and Japan, an official statement said.

The discussion covered strengthening bilateral trade, enhancing investment opportunities, and fostering collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, marine products, space, defence, insurance, technology, infrastructure, civil aviation, clean energy, nuclear energy and MSME partnership.

The statement said that during the meeting, Modi highlighted India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and reaffirmed India's determination to provide a business-friendly environment. He also highlighted the Japan Plus system developed in India to facilitate and fast-track Japanese investments in India.

The prime minister emphasised that there should be no ambiguity or hesitation for investors. India's governance is policy-driven, and the government is committed to ensuring a transparent and predictable environment, he added.

Modi said that immense scale of growth of aviation sector exists in the country, noting that India is working to building significant infrastructure, including the construction of new airports and the expansion of logistics capabilities, according to the statement.