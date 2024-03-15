On India visit, Bhutan PM Tobgay bonds with Modi; invites PM to visit his country

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 57 minutes ago

PM Modi holds 'Bilateral Meeting' with his Bhutan Counterpart Tshering Tobgay on Thursday.

India-Bhutan bilateral talks featured discussion over the progress in various areas of partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and development cooperation.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Bhutan counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, in the national capital on Thursday. Tobgay is on his first overseas visit to India after assuming office in February 2024.

Both leaders reviewed the progress in various areas of bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and development cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique bilateral friendship.

The Bhutan PM conveyed his deep appreciation for India’s role as a reliable, trusted, and valued partner in the country’s developmental priorities. On behalf of Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, PM Tshering Tobgay extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Bhutan. The Prime Minister gracefully accepted the invitation to visit Bhutan next week.

