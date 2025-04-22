PM Modi Leaves For Saudi Arabia; To Seal Key Pacts, Push For Bigger Hajj Quota

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on a landmark visit to Saudi Arabia, where he is set to set foot as the first Indian prime minister in four decades.

The much-awaited visit comes at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and marks a renewed chapter in the India-Saudi partnership. During the visit, PM Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council.

India and Saudi Arabia are set to sign at least six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday (April 22, 2025) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jeddah, with talks ongoing late Monday to finalise a few more agreements, according to sources.

During his visit, PM Modi will also discuss issues relating to Hajj, including the quota for Indian pilgrims, during his meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in the evening.

Among the deliverables, the two sides are expected to sign agreements in the fields of space, energy, health, science and scientific research, culture and advanced technology.

Meetings in Riyadh continued late Monday to finalise details, with over a dozen MoUs under discussion, some to be signed at the official level," an official told news agency PTI.

Sources added that efforts were underway 24 hours before Mr. Modi's arrival to conclude additional trade, investment, and defence agreements.

First visit in 40 years



Modi will arrive on Tuesday at the invitation of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in 40 years to Jeddah.

"Jeddah is a very, very significant city in terms of connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia because for centuries, Jeddah was the port for the trade between the two countries, and it is also a gateway to Mecca. So anyone who is coming for Umrah and Hajj lands up in Jeddah and then goes to Mecca," Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan said ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

"Hajj is a very important activity and the Government of India gives it a lot of importance. Ministry of Minority Affairs has been arranging this activity... There are various issues discussed in the bilateral talks. There has always been a great coordination between the Saudi government and India on Hajj," the ambassador said.

India's Hajj quota for 2025 has risen to 175,025 from 136,020 in 2014, with arrangements for 122,518 pilgrims finalised. However, due to delays by Combined Hajj Group Operators in contract agreements, approximately 42,000 Indians are unlikely to perform the sacred pilgrimage this year.

Modi praises Salman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with Arab Times called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a "strong advocate of bilateral ties" who is "deeply admired" by the Indian diaspora.

"Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me. His insights, his forward-thinking vision, and his passion for fulfilling the aspirations of his people are truly remarkable," he said.

"Under his leadership, Saudi Arabia has undergone tremendous social and economic transformation. The reforms he has undertaken have not just inspired the region, but also caught the attention of the entire world. One can see the transformational changes in the country under Vision 2030 in a very short period. I value the personal warmth and trust we share. And, yes, this personal rapport has naturally translated into how both countries give priority to our partnership. He is a strong advocate of our bilateral ties. He has been a great supporter of the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia and our people living in Saudi Arabia deeply admire him," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the Kingdom for winning the bids to host World Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034, describing the dual successes as a matter of "immense pride."

"As a close friend, India rejoices in Saudi Arabia's stellar achievements. I would like to congratulate the people of Saudi Arabia and its leadership for being chosen as the host for World Expo in 2030 and FIFA World Cup in 2034. It is a matter of immense pride for any country to host two marquee global events within a span of four years. It speaks volumes of the leadership of His Royal Highness and his vision," he said.

"These mega events will boost the local economy. They offer opportunities for Indian companies as well. Our companies, as you are aware, have built a global reputation for their quality, competitiveness and efficiency. I understand that the Indian companies already have a strong participation in Saudi infrastructure and technology sectors. They are also creating value in various mega and giga projects as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030," the PM added. PM Modi also invited Saudi Companies to take advantage of opportunities in India.

"I also invite Saudi companies to take advantage of the remarkable opportunities in India as part of our Viksit Bharat journey. They can participate in the growth of India's next-generation infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, healthcare, utilities, innovation, start-ups and "blue economy" sectors. Deeper engagements and two-way collaborations between companies of both countries will go a long way in strengthening the bilateral economic partnership," he said.