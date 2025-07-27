PM Modi Highlights India-UK Trade Pact, Inaugurates Rs 4,800-Crore Projects in Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new terminal building at Thoothukudi airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 452 crore, and launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,800 crore spanning aviation, railways, highways, ports, and the power sector. The projects aim to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s economic backbone and promote its industrial and logistic connectivity.
Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Modi began his speech with a greeting in Tamil: “Vanakkam.” He stated that the world’s confidence in India is growing, as evidenced by the recently concluded free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom.
“Friends... during my recent four-day foreign trip, a historic free trade agreement was signed between India and the UK. This agreement is a testament to the growing confidence in India worldwide. Let us build a developed Tamil Nadu with this independence,” the Prime Minister said.
He explained that under the new pact, 99 per cent of Indian goods exported to the UK will be exempt from any duty, which will boost production in India and increase exports.
“This will benefit Indian youth, small and micro entrepreneurs, and start-ups. The India-UK Free Trade Agreement will also accelerate our journey towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy,” he added.
Emphasising the importance of infrastructure and energy for state development, the Prime Minister said the Central Government is giving special focus to enhancing Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure.
“The various sectoral development projects inaugurated in Thoothukudi today are a testament to this commitment,” he said.
The newly inaugurated terminal at Thoothukudi airport will now be able to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually, a sharp rise from the previous capacity of three lakh. The terminal is expected to ease air travel in southern Tamil Nadu and support industrial growth in the region.
The Prime Minister also recalled the historical and cultural significance of Thoothukudi, describing it as a land of patriots and visionaries.
“This is the glorious land of Thoothukudi, where great people like VO Chidambaram Pillai, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, and Azhughu Muthukon lived. Subramania Bharati also had a close connection with this land,” he said.
Marking Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Indian soldiers and their sacrifices. Today is the Kargil War Memorial Day. On this day, I bow to the sacrifice of the soldiers,” he said.
Among those present at the ceremony were Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, Tamil Nadu Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, TRP Raja, Geetha Jeevan, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Kanimozhi MP, and Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran.
Read more: India Looks Forward To Boosting Ties With Maldives, Committed To Support Capacity Building: PM Modi