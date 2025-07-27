ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Highlights India-UK Trade Pact, Inaugurates Rs 4,800-Crore Projects in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering at the inauguration of Thoothukudi airport’s new terminal on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Thoothukudi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new terminal building at Thoothukudi airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 452 crore, and launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,800 crore spanning aviation, railways, highways, ports, and the power sector. The projects aim to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s economic backbone and promote its industrial and logistic connectivity.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Modi began his speech with a greeting in Tamil: “Vanakkam.” He stated that the world’s confidence in India is growing, as evidenced by the recently concluded free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom.

“Friends... during my recent four-day foreign trip, a historic free trade agreement was signed between India and the UK. This agreement is a testament to the growing confidence in India worldwide. Let us build a developed Tamil Nadu with this independence,” the Prime Minister said.

He explained that under the new pact, 99 per cent of Indian goods exported to the UK will be exempt from any duty, which will boost production in India and increase exports.

“This will benefit Indian youth, small and micro entrepreneurs, and start-ups. The India-UK Free Trade Agreement will also accelerate our journey towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of infrastructure and energy for state development, the Prime Minister said the Central Government is giving special focus to enhancing Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure.

“The various sectoral development projects inaugurated in Thoothukudi today are a testament to this commitment,” he said.