PM Modi Has Eliminated Terrorism, Naxalism; Article 370 Not Coming Back: Amit Shah

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eliminated terrorism and Naxalism from the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Tuesday and declared that Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will never be reinstated. Addressing a rally in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, the senior BJP leader emphasised that for his party, the issue of Kashmir is closer to its hearts than political power.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended terrorism and Naxalism from the country," he told the gathering while campaigning for the ruling coalition Mahayuti, of which the BJP is a key member. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose party is an ally of the National Conference, which heads the government in Jammu and Kashmir, he said Article 370, nullified by the BJP-led Centre in August 2019, will never be restored.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that even if his fourth generation comes, Article 370 will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir," Shah insisted. After the abrogation of Article 370, no one in the Union Territory has dared to throw a stone at the government, he said. Last week, the newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.

Shah criticised leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for opposing significant decisions such as the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, removal of Article 370 from J&K and major infrastructure initiatives. He contended that their support appears limited to coming out with financial aid proposals such as a monthly payment of Rs 15,000 to maulavis (Islamic religious clerics), while they often oppose development projects.