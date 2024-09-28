Congress Can't Give Stability, Everyone Fighting to Become CM: PM Modi at Hisar Poll Rally in Haryana

Hisar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday fiercely attacked the Congress, calling it the 'most deceitful, dishonest and communal' party in the country. He said along with the rest of the country, Haryana is also suffering the consequences of Congress' communalism. Addressing an election rally here in Hisar, PM Modi said that Congress is promoting such a mentality for appeasement, due to which sisters and daughters are being attacked.

Without taking the name of Congress MLA Maman Khan from Firozpur Jhirka of Nuh, PM Modi said that you people must have heard about the threat of this Congress MLA and if Congress wins, you will have to leave your home. "Even thinking about what will happen if such people come to power gives me goosebumps. When you go to cast your vote, do remember such threats," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hisar poll rally. (ANI)

'Most dishonest party": PM Modi said that Congress had inflated the balloon of lies earlier but the public deflated it completely by delivering a blow with their votes. Modi said that the balloon of Congress' hopes to form the government in Haryana will burst like in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He said that Congress is the most deceptive and dishonest party. "Congress lied to the people of Himachal as well. After forming the government, they have broken their promises. The public is asking what happened to your promises. Congress is asking the public who are you. The royal family of Delhi lied and trapped the people of Himachal. Today the employees of Himachal are not being given salaries and they are very upset," he said.

'Congress infighting for CM post': Referring to the internal fighting in the Congress, PM Modi said that today there is a competition between the father and son of Congress to become the Chief Minister and both of them are engaged in eliminating others. Indirectly referring to Bupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda, PM Modi said that as of now, everyone including the father and the son were fighting among themselves to become CM.

PM Modi said that today's Congress is in the grip of urban Naxalites and during their foreign visits, Congress leaders speak the language of India's enemies. "When Congress leaders go abroad, they meet those people who want bad for India. Why does Pakistan support Congress? Pakistan likes Congress's policies. You have to be careful with Congress," he said.

'Wants to release stone pelters': PM Modi said that Congress wants to release stone pelters who pierced the chests of Haryana's sons in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress wants to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that the people of Haryana can bear every wound, but cannot tolerate anything that goes against the country's interests. When it comes to the country, people of Haryana forget everything and stand united, so you have to remember the real face of Congress, he said.

The Prime Minister said that Congress not only indulges in looting but also shamelessly defends it. During the Congress rule, brokers and sons-in-law were in power. If they had remorse, they would have apologised to the people of Haryana but the Congress people did not do so, instead they shamelessly kept defending brokers and sons-in-law, he said.

"Called Army Chief a street thug": PM Modi said that today is 28th September and we did a surgical strike in Pakistan on this night in the past. 'We had said on this day that India attacked enemy by entering homes. Congress had asked our army for proof of that surgical strike. They had called our Army Chief a street thug. Will the patriotic people of Haryana tolerate such a Congress?" he asked.

PM Modi said that Congress can never think about the welfare of soldiers, which is evident from how it did not give One Rank One Pension to our soldiers. "I had said from Rewari in Haryana that after coming to power, soldiers will be given One Rank, One Pension. I implemented the guarantee that I have given. Our government has given more than one lakh twenty thousand crores to ex-servicemen. More than ten thousand crores have also come into the accounts of Haryana soldiers," he said.

"Congress lied to farmers on MSP": Modi said that the truth is that Congress is the enemy of the lives of the farmers of the country. "It can only lie to the farmers. Here too Congress has lied about MSP. The truth is that the BJP government of Haryana is buying 24 crops on MSP. You see the condition of farmers in Congress-ruled states. What is happening with the farmers in Telangana and Karnataka. Were any promises to the farmers fulfilled? What is the condition of the farmers there? Will the farmers trust such a deceptive Congress?" he said.

PM Modi said that in Hooda's government, farmers were humiliated and Congress is such a selfish party that it does not see anything other than votes. Congress has always seen farmers as a vote bank.

'Gohana-Mirchpur incident': PM Modi said that Congress hates Dalits and Gohana incident happened during Congress rule. Dalit daughters were subjected to injustice during Congress rule but its leaders remained silent, he said, adding that today the royal family of Congress is saying that they will end the reservation for Dalits and backward classes. Dalit society can never forget the atrocities that Congress has done on Dalits, he said.

Modi's third rally in Haryana: Today was Modi's third rally in Hisar for Haryana elections. Before this, Modi had addressed BJP's election rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana on 14 September and in Gohana, Sonipat on 25 September.